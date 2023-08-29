Big Brother Abeg Nau, I Want To Rest – Doyin (Video)

In a video making rounds on the internet, Big Brother summoned Doyin into the diary room, to get their brief task for the week.

New Telegraph had earlier reported how Doyin lamented that she doesn’t want to work as HoH, but the only thing she needed was immunity, in other to survive eviction.

READ ALSO:

However when Biggie summoned her to the diary room, in response, Doyin not only answered back to Big Brother but also expressed her desire for some rest.

She queried Big Brother on why the sudden call as she desires to sleep more, in a rude manner, she said “Biggie abeg nauu, ahhan, I said I want to rest nau, for whatttt??”

Doyin’s statement caught the attention of viewers, leading to a flood of comments expressing various opinions.

Check out a few reactions below:

@001Oxygen: “She doesn’t care about the work. She only wants immunity.”

@Floza93853081: “Doyin is a lazy girl. Always resting ..Biggie wish you call her 100 times in a day.”

@Thatboykelvin_: “When you dey bargain with cross yesterday you munno abi.”

@BlessingBlexcut: “He she will open her mouth to say Ceec is disrespecting her office.”

@heis_kiki: “If it’s to carry Ilebaye on her head like Ghana buns now, she will have the strength. Laziest head of house ever.”

@williamz_core: “Doyin na Biggie assistant. she’s just relax no stress.”

@SonaldoLust: “Big brother should remove her as HOH. She’s nonchalant and can’t handle responsibilities. Lazy girl.”

Watch the video below: