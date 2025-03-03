Big Boost For Eagles As Ekong Returns To Action

Share

The Super Eagles have received a major boost ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as captain William Ekong made a successful return from injury.

Ekong played the full 90 minutes for his Saudi Arabian club, Al Kholood, helping them secure a 2-1 victory over Al Khaleej on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old defender had missed the previous two league matches due to what club officials described as a “minor injury.”

The 2023 AFCON MVP is set to lead the Super Eagles in must-win World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

However, Coach Eric Chelle may still be without key players like Semi Ajayi and Raphael Onyedika, who remain sidelined due to injury.

