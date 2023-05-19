New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
Big Bolaji, Andrew Bello, Others For ‘A Night Of Praise, ‘London Prophetic Invasion’

Nigerian Radio/TV Presenter, and recording artist, Bolaji Olanrewaju popularly known as Big Bolaji, UK-based Gospel singer and songwriter, Andrew Bello, and popular gospel singer, IMAGE, are among guest artists that will perform at this year’s edition of ‘A Night of Praise, Prayers and Prophesy’ with Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe.

Tagged ‘London Prophetic Invasion 2023’, the event, which is organised by the Celestial Church of Christ Genesis Global, United Kingdom, is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 26, at The Elevation Point, Herringham Road, Thames Wharf Barrier, London, SE7 8NJ.

Also Ministering, according to the organisers, is Rev. Dr Phillip Oyewale.

Over the years, Prophet Ogundipe, who is the presiding Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ Genesis Global, a fast-growing church not only in Nigeria but across the globe, has impacted many lives, especially youths through his teachings. He has also published several books.

