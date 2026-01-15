Nigerian Afrobeats singer and social media activist, Seun Kuti has addressed the ongoing online arguments involving fans of Wizkid, calling for him to drop his longtime nickname, “Big Bird,” while also speaking candidly about the lasting impact of his late father and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy resurfaced in a recent Seun’s Instagram Live sessions when a Wizkid supporter suggested he should abandon the nickname, claiming Wizkid is the “Biggest bird” in Nigerian music.

According to Seun, he has used the nickname for years and sees no reason to change it to satisfy fan narratives.

He argued that originality should be encouraged rather than pressuring others to give up identities they have built over time.

READ ALSO:

Beyond the nickname issue, Seun expressed displeasure with comparisons frequently made between Wizkid and his late father.

He criticised Wizkid’s associates, including DJ Tunez, for what he described as silence that allows fans to draw what he considers disrespectful parallels between a modern pop star and a cultural revolutionary like Fela.

Seun stressed that his frustration is not directed at Wizkid personally, but at fans who, in his view, trivialise history by constantly invoking Fela’s name in online music rivalries. He warned that dragging his father’s legacy into fan wars crosses a line.

During the same live session, Seun revealed that he recently received about $120,000 purely because he is Fela’s son. He explained that the payment was not connected to his own musical work but stemmed directly from his father’s enduring influence, more than 29 years after his death.

Seun described it as proof that Fela’s impact continues to provide opportunities for his family.

Using the moment to underline his point, Seun questioned how many people could claim their parents’ achievements still generate such value decades after their passing.

According to him, this reality shapes his fierce defence of his father’s name and legacy.

Seun also challenged Wizkid’s fanbase to channel their energy into something constructive rather than online insults.

He suggested that if fans truly wield massive numbers, they could contribute modestly to fund projects such as building a school in Wizkid’s name, instead of engaging in digital feuds.

He concluded by rejecting the label of Wizkid as the “New Fela,” insisting that Fela’s role in music, politics, and African consciousness cannot be replicated or rebranded. For Seun, honoring history means preserving its context, not using it as fuel for fan-driven arguments.