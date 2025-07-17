Big Battle For Lookman As Inter, Napoli, Barca, Atletico Chase Eagles Star

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with four top clubs, namely Inter Milan, Napoli, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, battling to sign him this summer.

The 27-year-old winger has been in outstanding form for Atalanta since joining in 2022 from RB Leipzig. He has scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 118 matches.

His hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final two season ago boosted his value even more. With two years left on his contract and no plans to renew, Atalanta are ready to sell him now to avoid losing him for free later.

The club is asking for around €60 million. Inter Milan have made a surprise move for Lookman. New coach Cristian Chivu wants him as part of his squad rebuild, and the club has enough funds from their Club World Cup campaign to meet the transfer fee.

Atletico Madrid are also very keen. With Angel Correa gone, coach Diego Simeone is looking for a hardworking and fast winger, and Lookman fits that profile perfectly.

Talks with Atalanta have a l r e a d y started. Napoli are looking to strengthen their a t t a c k after a tough seas o n , and Lookman is on their radar. Barcelona, dealing with budget issues, see the Nigerian forward as a more affordable option than Liver pool’s Luis Diaz.