Biden’s Invite To Tinubu Unacceptable – APC Chieftain

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, described the purported request of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to meet President Bola Tinubu as inappropriate, unacceptable, and condemnable.

In a statement he personally signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja, Frank said that the meeting billed to take place at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September was suspicious in view of the fact that Tinubu currently lacked legitimacy as the result of the 2023 Presidential Election was being contested in court.

He said that Biden’s request conveyed by a US Presidential envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, defeated the stance of the American Government on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot.

“President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet. It is a mark of his high regard for your leadership,” Ambassador Phee said during his meeting with Tinubu recently.

Frank said: “This move by Biden is certainly an anti-American stance on the rule of law and a bad example in collaborations in view of the pendency of suits challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President and multiple investigations ongoing concerning his integrity, true identity, and academic records both in Nigeria and USA.

“It’s an insult to say that Tinubu is the only African president that Biden has chosen to meet on the sidelines of UNGA when they know his legitimacy deficit and the fraudulent election that brought him as president. For me, even if they want to discuss African affairs, they can discuss with any other legitimate African leader within the continent.

“However, it is clear the only reason they are seeking this meeting is to protect their selfish interests and it is for this type of unbecoming action that the US is now trying former President Donald Trump.

Frank who is the Ambassador of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), to East Africa and the Middle East, added: “It is disheartening to note that at a time when everyone is eagerly waiting on the outcome of the Presidential Election Tribunal, the US will seek to play to the gallery by inviting Tinubu as the sole African leader Biden wishes to meet at UNGA.

He urged Biden to rescind his invitation to Tinubu pending the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the suits challenging the legitimacy of the President.

He said: “The USA should know that any other African President can collaborate with them for mutual benefit provided they legitimately hold power in trust for the people. Why is President Biden in a hurry to meet Tinubu at UNGA other than to protect US interests in the West African sub-region, especially in view of a recent military coup in the Niger Republic and the reports of a putsch in Gabon?

“We are curious as to the true intent of the proposed meeting save for the divide-and-rule-system employed by developed countries in their relations with African countries, otherwise there is no need for this hurry to meet Tinubu until the courts have decided the true winner of the Nigerian Presidential election.

“The US must allow the Nigerian judicial system to determine the legitimacy or otherwise of President Tinubu before it seeks to discuss sensitive issues with him concerning the West African sub-region.

“This is very crucial and necessary as anything otherwise will seek to legitimize illegality at a time when Nigerians are eager to see to a final closure on this matter. Again, need we say that this kind of bestowal of recognition on illegitimate administrations by America and other Western powers is responsible for new incidences of coups in the African subregion?

“We must state categorically that some of us as allies and friends of the USA have nothing against America pursuing its interests in Nigeria or Africa but they must not do it to the detriment of the people of Nigeria or Africa.

“Rather, diplomatic and business relations and collaborations between the two sovereign nations should be done in a manner befitting both nations considering the views and interests of the Nigerian people. We believe in them but they must try and also do things that will benefit Nigeria.

“As true friends, we will call them out when they go wrong and applaud them when they’re right as regards issues concerning Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.”