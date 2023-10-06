Biden’s Dog Leaves White House After Biting Staff

The Biden family’s dog, Commander, has been moved out of the White House after a series of biting incidents.

It is still being decided what will happen to the two-year-old German Shepherd, a spokeswoman for First Lady Jill Biden said.

Just last week, Commander bit a Secret Service agent who required medical treatment at the scene. It was the 11th time the dog has bitten a guard at the White House complex or at the family home in Delaware.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration is to build a section of border wall in southern Texas in an effort to stop rising levels of immigration.

Around 20 miles (32km) will be built in Starr County along its border with Mexico, where officials report high numbers of crossings, reports the BBC. Building a border wall was a signature policy of Donald Trump as president and fiercely opposed by Democrats.