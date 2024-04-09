Biden Will Continue To Support LGBTQ+ Community – White House

The White House on Tuesday announced the United States (US) President, Joe Biden’s support for the transgender community.

New Telegraph reports that the upshot comes after Pope Francis’ statement condemning gender theory on Monday.

Pope released a document that confirms and formally expands the Catholic Church’s claim that attempts to change an individual’s immutable gender are ultimately misguided attempts to play God.

The Press Secretary of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre when was asked about Pope Francis’ statement condemning the gender theory declined to say what Biden specifically thought of the document, but added that he does support the transgender community.

“We are pleased to see that the document… contributes to the Vatican’s call to ensure that LGBTQ+ people are protected from violence and captivity around the world.

“However, the President will continue to be an advocate for the rights, safety and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people here in the U.S.,” Jean-Pierre said.

“What about the more specific comments about gender theory and transgender individuals?” a reporter pressed.

“I’m going to be very careful. The role of the president to challenge the internal policies of the church, that is not his role, so I am going to be very careful about that,” Jean-Pierre said.

“But I can speak to the president’s position, and he has always been very clear about the importance of protecting or providing protections for the transgender community and the broader LGBTQ+ community, and that has been very clear since day one his government.”

The document ‘Dignitas Infinita’ discussed more than a dozen individual issues of modern times through the lens of Scripture and Church teaching, including abortion, human trafficking, poverty, euthanasia, the death penalty and more.

This was released after more than five years of development by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) and focuses on threats to human dignity in the modern world.