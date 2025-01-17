Biden Warns ‘Dangerous’ Oligarchy Taking Shape In Farewell Address

Share

Outgoing US President Joe Biden warned of a “dangerous” oligarchy taking shape in America, as he delivered his farewell address and brought decades-long career in politics to an end.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom,” he said on Wednesday.

Biden, 82, took aim at an ultra-wealthy “tech-industrial complex” which he said could wield unchecked power over Americans, reports the BBC.

He also used his final televised speech from the White House to issue warnings about climate change and social media disinformation.

