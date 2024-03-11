Biden, Trump Rally in Georgia As 2024 Rematch Looms

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both held campaign rallies in the US state of Georgia, as their general election showdown comes into greater focus. The former president, 77, slammed Thursday’s State of the Union speech as an “angry, dark and hate-filled rant”. An hour down the road, President Biden, 81, unveiled new endorsements as he goes on the offence against his rival.

Both men are now within striking distance of clinching their respective party nominations for president. Trump has so far amassed 1,076 delegates and is 139 away from the number needed to lock in the Republican nod. Biden has collected 1,859 delegates, 109 short of what he needs to secure the Democratic ticket, reports the BBC. Each man has the chance to complete the task in primary contests tomorrow, including in Georgia.