The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has notified the Congress of a planned $8bn arms sale to Israel.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development is coming barely fortnight before President Biden leaves office for the president-elect, Donald Trump to assume office as the 47th President of the United States of America.

The weapons consignment, which needs approval from the House and Senate committees, includes missiles, shells, air-to-air missiles, Hellfire missiles, artillery shells, bombs, and other ammunition.

