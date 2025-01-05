The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has notified the Congress of a planned $8bn arms sale to Israel.
Sunday Telegraph reports that the development is coming barely fortnight before President Biden leaves office for the president-elect, Donald Trump to assume office as the 47th President of the United States of America.
The weapons consignment, which needs approval from the House and Senate committees, includes missiles, shells, air-to-air missiles, Hellfire missiles, artillery shells, bombs, and other ammunition.
READ ALSO
It would be recalled that the American government had rejected calls to suspend military backing for Israel because of the number of civilians killed during the war in Gaza.
“The president has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organisations.
“We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel’s defense.” a source noted
The US is by far the biggest supplier of arms to Israel, having helped it build one of the most technologically sophisticated militaries in the world.