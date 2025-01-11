Biden To Deliver Farewell Speech Wednesday

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden will on Wednesday, January 15 deliver a farewell address to Americans from the Oval Office ahead of the swearing-in of the President-elect, Donald Trump.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump will be officially sworn in on Monday, January 20 as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA) following his victory at the poll.

However, President Biden’s farewell live broadcast scheduled for 8 pm Eastern is set to be his last significant opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before he leaves office at noon on January 20.

Biden’s farewell speech comes on the heels of a Monday, January 13 speech at the State Department, where he will focus on his foreign policy legacy

Together, these addresses will highlight his 50-plus years of public service and reflect on the challenges and achievements of his presidency.

