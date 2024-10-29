Biden Thanks Tinubu Over Release Of Binance Executive

Share

Following the release of Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan from the Nigerian correction centre, the United States (US) President, Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar conveyed President Bidden appreciation while briefing State House Correspondents on the 30-minute voice call between both leaders.

“I have been directed by Mr President to brief you with regards to his phone call with US President, Joseph Biden at about 4 pm today.

“The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and President Biden proceeded to thank President Tinubu for his partnership and for Nigeria’s partnership, and in particular, for the collaboration between the two countries with regards to…the release of one of the suspects of the cryptocurrency exchange company that we’re all aware of,” Tuggar said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Gambaryan left Nigeria on Monday after eight months of lawful detention.

“Today, American citizen Tigran Gambaryan left Nigeria to return home to his family after 8 months of unlawful detention,” the statement from the family partly read.

Recall that Gambaryan, a senior Binance executive was detained in Nigeria in early 2024 during a crackdown on cryptocurrency activity by the Nigerian government.

