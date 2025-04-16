Biden Slams Trump Over Social Security Cuts

Share

The immediate past President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, has accused his successor, Donald Trump’s administration, of wreaking havoc on America’s Social Security system.

In his first public speech after he transferred the mantle of leadership of America to the 47th President, Biden said the Trump administration’s actions had pushed 7,000 Social Security employees out of their jobs, leaving millions of Americans at risk.

The former president blamed staff reductions and budget slashes on what Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, have labelled the “Department of Government Efficiency,” noting that the Social Security website is now plagued with glitches, delaying retirees from accessing their benefits.

At a conference of disability advocates in Chicago, Biden described the scale of damage as “Breathtaking.”

“In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much destruction — it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden said.

He warned that the cuts would have a devastating effect on ordinary Americans.

“Many Americans literally count on Social Security to buy food, just to get by. For many of these beneficiaries, it’s their only income. If it were cut or taken away, it would be devastating, devastating for millions of people,” Biden stated.

In a typical fashion, Trump fired back with a social media jab, posting a video clip of Biden appearing to ramble during one of his speeches, without adding any caption.

