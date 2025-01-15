Biden Releases Farewell Letter Ahead Of Final Address

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has released a farewell letter to Americans ahead of his farewell address to the nation at 8 p.m. (GMT).

New Telegraph reports that this is coming five days before he passes the mantle of leadership to the President-elect, Donald Trump.

In the farewell letter released by the White House, Biden noted that it has been the privilege of his life to serve the nation for over 50 years and stated that he has given his heart and soul to the nation.

Wednesday night’s speech will be a moment that wraps up not only Biden’s time as president but also his time in elected office. Apart from the four years following his vice presidency, Mr. Biden has held elected office every year since 1973.

However, earlier this week, Biden also delivered a wide-reaching foreign policy speech during which he touted his administration’s commitment to global alliances, among other things.

The letter read partly, “I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case. History is in your hands.

“The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.

‘Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States.” Biden stated.

