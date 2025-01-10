Biden Praises Carter’s Character As Former President’s Casket Heads To Georgia

Share

Tributes were paid to former president Jimmy Carter at his state funeral in Washington yesterday. Delivering the eulogy, President Joe Biden said Carter made a “powerful difference” and established a “model post-presidency”.

Biden’s speech focused on Carter’s character and faith. All five living presidents were in attendance for the funeral: Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

The 39th president’s casket left on its journey to Carter’s home state of Georgia. Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, died in December aged 100. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton later spoke to the BBC, after the funeral service.

Sharpton called the funeral a “very moving service”, and applauds President Joe Biden for delivering a “very strong eulogy”.

But Sharpton said he was most moved by the remarks given by former US ambassador to the United Nations under President Carter, Andrew Young, who Sharpton described as a mentor.

“When Ambassador Young talked about how this man from Plains, Georgia, whose father [was a] segregationist – and he ended up being one that helped up to bring such racial justice,” Sharpton said of Carter.

Carter nominated Andrew Young to be US ambassador to the UN, Sharpton said, the first black man to be in that position.

