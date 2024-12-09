Biden Pledges U.S. Engagement In Syrian Transition

Share

United States President, Joe Biden has announced on Sunday that the United States would engage with all Syrian groups in a United Nations-led process to ensure a smooth political transition following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Speaking from the White House, Biden emphasized the importance of establishing an independent, sovereign Syria with a new constitution, marking the end of more than five decades of Assad family rule.

Biden described Assad’s ousting as a “moment of historic opportunity” for Syria and its long-suffering citizens.

READ ALSO:

“The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice.

“It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria.”

Biden pledged U.S. support for a political transition that would prioritize the inclusion of diverse Syrian groups to build a unified nation.

“We will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations, to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward an independent, sovereign Syria with a new constitution,” Biden stated.

The U.S. President also called for Bashar al-Assad to be held accountable for his years of authoritarian rule.

Reports indicate that Assad has fled to Moscow following a successful rebel offensive led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

When asked about Assad’s future, Biden said:

“Assad should be held accountable.”

Assad’s regime crumbled after HTS launched a surprise offensive that broke long-standing frontlines in Syria’s prolonged civil war.

Less than two weeks after the offensive began, rebel fighters seized Damascus early Sunday, leading to nationwide celebrations and the looting of Assad’s opulent residence.

The fall of Assad signals the end of decades of authoritarian rule and opens the door for a democratic and inclusive Syria.

This historic development has ignited hope among Syrians who have endured immense hardship during the country’s devastating conflict.

The U.S. plans to collaborate closely with international partners and Syrian factions to ensure a peaceful and stable transition.

With Assad’s departure, Syria enters a new chapter, and the international community faces the critical task of supporting its transition toward democracy while addressing the humanitarian crisis that has plagued the nation for over a decade.

Share

Please follow and like us: