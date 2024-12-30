Biden Pays Tributes To Ex-US President, Jimmy Carter

On Monday, the outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, led tributes to former US President and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Jimmy Carter, who died at 100.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Carter, who lived longer than any president in history, died on Sunday, December 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia.
In a press statement, Biden described Carter as a man of principle, faith, and humility and announced that a national day of mourning would take place on 9 January 2025, with Americans encouraged to visit places of worship to pay homage to the late president.
Biden also ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all public and military buildings for 30 days, including President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian
“To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility.
“He showed that we are a great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”