Biden: New Orleans Attacker Inspired By IS

US President Joe Biden has said the man who drove a pick-up truck at high speed into large crowds in New Orleans on New Year’s Day had a “desire to kill”.

Fifteen people were killed and at least 35 injured during the attack on Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as ShamsudDin Jabbar, a US Army veteran from Texas, who was killed in a shootout with police.

The FBI says an Islamic State group flag was found in the truck and they are investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism”. Investigators say they believe the suspect was not “solely responsible” for the attack, reports the BBC.

The identities of the victims are still being established but they include a former Princeton University football star, Martin “Tiger” Bech Law enforcement are also looking at whether the attack is linked to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas hours later – but Biden says no link between the two incidents has been identified yet.

