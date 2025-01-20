Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardon For Ex-COVID-19 Adviser, Others

Share

The outgoing United States (US) President, Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons to former COVID-19 Adviser, Anthony Fauci and Gen. Mark Milley (retd.) to shield them from politically motivated prosecutions under the administration of President-elect, Donald Trump.

New Telegraph reports that in an extraordinary move in his last hours in the White House, Biden also gave similar pardons to members, staff, and witnesses of a US House committee probing the violent January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack by Trump’s supporters.

President Biden said, “These public servants have served our nation with honour and distinction, and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing.”

Recall the ex-COVID-19 adviser Fauci became the face of the country’s fight against the COVID pandemic, but his straight-talking takes on the disease in Trump’s first term brought him into conflict with the Republicans.

It also turned the scientist into a hate figure for many on the right, including Elon Musk, Trump’s ally and the world’s richest man, who repeatedly called for Fauci to be prosecuted.

However, Trump who will be sworn in on Monday, has repeatedly promised retribution against his political opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution.

