Biden, Harris Mark Martin Luther King Jr Day

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in early-voting South Carolina on Monday, wielding the civil-rights icon’s legacy to convince Black voters to stick with Democrats in the 2024 election.

Harris headlines an annual event sponsored by the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights group, which includes a prayer service and a march to the South Carolina State House in Columbia. There, Harris will press one of the Democrats’ central election messages Biden and Democrats will protect all Americans’ rights.

“She’ll talk about the full-on assault on fundamental freedoms that we’re seeing across the country,” including reproductive rights, said a person familiar with the speech Harris plans to deliver.

U.S. President Joe Biden is also slated to honour the occasion by participating in a “service event” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a state his aides see as must-win in November. On the day of their first nominating contest, Republicans, including the party’s front-runner, former President Donald Trump, are finishing off their campaigns in Iowa.

Additionally, according to the show’s producers, Biden intended to call into a syndicated radio programme presented by Black civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on SiriusXM in the afternoon.

Harris, the nation’s first Black vice president and highest-ranking Black and Asian official, is entrusted with reaching out to younger voters and people of colour, two demographics whose support for Biden has declined.

Long the Democratic Party’s most reliable backers, these voters are wavering over economic anxiety and policy disappointments in divided-government Washington. Echoing other recent public-opinion polls, a Economist/YouGov survey this week found only 67% of Black U.S. adults had a favorable view of Biden.

Once a major global port for slaves, is where the first volleys of the U.S. Civil War were launched in 1861. Under post-war Jim Crow laws, the state’s schools and public facilities were segregated through law and intimidation, while Black people were largely excluded from voting and serving in elected office.

The movement associated with King, the NAACP and others used non-violent protest and public pressure to overturn the Jim Crow system.

Still, economic inequality remains pronounced, as in much of the United States. Six decades after the federal government started forcing South Carolina to end legal segregation, some 24% of Black residents in the state live in poverty, compared to 10% of White South Carolinians.

Biden put South Carolina first in the party’s nominating schedule this year, elevating a state where more than half of Democrats are Black and all but shutting out a serious primary challenge.

Democrats hold their primary here on Feb. 3, followed by Republicans on Feb. 24.

The president’s triumph in the state’s 2020 Democratic primary rescued a broke and flailing campaign, convincing rivals that no one could match his strength with the Black voters who vote 9-to-1 for the party in national elections, a larger share than any other ethnic group.

Black people make up over 25% of the state’s population, which is roughly twice the national average.

Now, in an effort to allay concerns raised by voters over the state of the economy, the direction of the nation, and his advanced age of eighty-one, Biden is seeking a resounding victory over his far-fetched opponents. Trump is seventy-seven.

Biden’s age is a concern, according to Columbia resident Lachanda Reeves Canty, 48, not because he can’t perform the job but rather because he offers an older man’s viewpoint to issues that younger people confront.

“The Democratic Party has to do something to get the energy among the younger voters,” Reeves Canty said. After voting for Biden in 2020, she said she is leaning towards supporting him again.