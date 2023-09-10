Biden Hails Tinubu For ‘Strong Leadership’

The President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has showered encomium on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “strong leadership”, especially in the crisis triggered by the coup in Niger Republic.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Nigerien military led by Amadou Abdramane, toppled the democratically-elected President of the West African country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The nation’s constitution was dissolved, all institutions were suspended, and the borders were closed, according to the military leadership.

In his capacity as the head of ECOWAS, a subregional organisation to which the Niger Republic belongs, Tinubu denounced the takeover and placed sanctions on the new government.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development in a statement released by the White House during the second day of the G-20 summit in India, the US President lauded Tinubu for preserving the rule of law in Niger and also acknowledged his national economic policies in Nigeria.

Biden said America is committed to “reinforcing its longstanding relationship” with Nigeria while acknowledging the steps taken by Tinubu’s administration “to reform Nigeria’s economy”.

He thanked the Nigerian president for his “strong leadership” as the chair of ECOWAS, towards defending democracy and preserving the rule of law in Niger and the broader region.

Biden said, “Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit is a recognition of Nigeria’s important global role as Africa’s largest democracy and economy Republic amid military takeover.”

In a meeting with Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, on August 26, Tinubu stated that the economic reforms in Nigeria are negatively impacted by the turmoil in Niger.

The president maintained that although he is holding ECOWAS from military intervention in Niger Republic, defending democracy in the region is sacrosanct, adding that the “consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time”.

Tinubu said, “We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging on our diplomatic tools. I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms.

“War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor for the region, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct.”