Biden Grants Presidential Pardons To Son Despite Prior Promise

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Sunday granted a presidential pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, absolving him of federal felony gun and tax convictions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this development is coming weeks before Hunter’s sentencing and months to President-elect, Donald Trump’s return to the White House as 47th President of America.

However, this has ignited debates over the use of presidential powers for personal benefit.

The decision negates Biden’s past pledge not to use presidential powers for family benefit.

The pardon is a significant reversal of Biden’s earlier promises not to intervene in his son’s legal troubles.

As recently as June, the president publicly ruled out clemency in an interview, a stance reiterated by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on November 8.

Hunter Biden’s legal challenges have been a focal point of public scrutiny since 2020 when he disclosed he was under federal investigation.

The convictions stemmed from a gun case in Delaware and a guilty plea in California over tax charges.

This latest reversal brings to an end a years-long legal saga surrounding the president’s son.

Furthermore, it has raised questions about presidential accountability and the ethical boundaries of executive power.

