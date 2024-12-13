Biden Grants Presidential Pardon To 1,500 People 

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has made history by granting clemency to nearly 1,500 individuals.

New Telegraph reports that President Biden commuted the sentences of 1,459 people and pardoned 39 others marking the largest single-day act of clemency in the nation’s history.

President Biden while announcing his decision emphasized the importance of second chances, saying, “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances.

“As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have shown they deserve it.”

The White House explained that the majority of those receiving commutations had been serving their sentences under home confinement for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These individuals were praised for successfully reintegrating into society and demonstrating significant progress in their rehabilitation.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which had campaigned for Biden to take such action, welcomed the move.

Cynthia W. Roseberry, director of policy and government affairs at the ACLU’s Justice Division, stated, “We are thrilled that President Biden has allowed people to remain with their families and communities, where they belong.”

The announcement comes just over a week after Biden’s controversial pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, who had been convicted of federal tax evasion and gun charges, faced a combined potential sentence of up to 42 years in prison.

Biden’s decision followed a precedent set by previous presidents, such as Bill Clinton’s pardon of his half-brother Roger Clinton for drug charges and Donald Trump’s pardon of Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The White House highlighted several recipients of Biden’s clemency, including a decorated military veteran and pilot who actively serves his church community, a nurse recognized for leading emergency responses during natural disasters, and an addiction counsellor dedicated to volunteering.

These stories show the administration’s emphasis on rewarding rehabilitation and positive contributions to society.

Biden’s administration framed the clemency action as part of his broader commitment to criminal justice reform.

The White House noted that the president has issued more sentence commutations at this point in his presidency than his recent predecessors during the same stage of their first terms.

The historic move reflects Biden’s belief in redemption and second chances, even as his decision to pardon his son remains a point of contention.

