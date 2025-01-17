Biden Grants Clemency To 2,500 People

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences.

New Telegraph gathered that this is the largest single-day act of clemency in United States of America (USA) history as those commuted were serving disproportionately long sentences.

In a statement released by the white house, President Bden called the move an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families.

It ould be recalled that in December, Biden also commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates on federal death row.

However, Trump has indicated that he will resume federal executions, which were paused while Biden was in office.

Among those pardoned in December was Biden’s son Hunter, who was facing a possible prison sentence after being convicted of gun and tax crimes.

