Biden Govt Putting Up Roadblocks To Trump’s Deportation Campaign

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden is taking steps to extend protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants whose temporary protected status is set to expire early in the President-elect Donald Trump-led administration.

According to the US officials on Friday, the latest move by the Biden administration signals an effort to make it harder for Trump to execute his planned massive deportation efforts.

The development comes after Trump made several appointments to carry out plans for the massive deportation of illegal immigrants from the U.S.

In addition to appointing Tom Homan as his “border czar,” Trump named two officials—Rodney S. Scott and Caleb Vitello—to spearhead his proposed overhaul of the U.S. immigration system, with a focus on large-scale deportations.

Recall that Trump had vowed to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history if re-elected for a second term.

Trump has also criticized the Biden administration’s decision to allow thousands of radical Islamic terrorists into the U.S.

Currently, TPS—a program that allows individuals from countries experiencing conflict or disasters to live and work in the U.S.—supports around one million immigrants from 17 nations.

