US Election: Biden Faces Criticism For Calling Trump’s Supporters Garbage

Share

The United States (US) President, Joe Biden is currently facing criticism for referring to former President Donald Trump’s supporters as “Garbage” during an election campaign call on Tuesday.

The controversy erupted after one of Trump’s Speakers at a New York rally on Sunday referred to Puerto Rico as a “Floating island of garbage.”

Reacting to the comment, Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, His, his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.”

READ ALSO

The comments were seized upon by Trump’s campaign, with the Republican presidential candidate calling them “terrible.”

“These people. Terrible, terrible — terrible to say a thing like that,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, the White House said Biden was referring to Trump’s rhetoric, not to his supporters.

“The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage,’” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

Share

Please follow and like us: