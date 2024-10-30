New Telegraph

October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. US Election: Biden…

US Election: Biden Faces Criticism For Calling Trump’s Supporters Garbage

Biden Faces Backlash For Calling Trump Supporters Garbage

The United States (US) President, Joe Biden is currently facing criticism for referring to former President Donald Trump’s supporters as “Garbage” during an election campaign call on Tuesday.

The controversy erupted after one of Trump’s Speakers at a New York rally on Sunday referred to Puerto Rico as a “Floating island of garbage.”

Reacting to the comment, Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters, His, his, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.”

READ ALSO

The comments were seized upon by Trump’s campaign, with the Republican presidential candidate calling them “terrible.”

“These people. Terrible, terrible — terrible to say a thing like that,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, the White House said Biden was referring to Trump’s rhetoric, not to his supporters.

“The President referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as ‘garbage,’” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Mitin Commends Diri For Agreeing To Pay N80,000 Minimum Wage
Read Next

Niger Delta Ministry: Frank Urges Tinubu To Reverse Decision
Share
Copy Link
×