January 16, 2025
Biden Delivers Final Address As US President

On Wednesday night, the outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden delivered his final address of his more than 50-year political career to the American people.

Biden began his final address, which ran under 20 minutes, by noting the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that he helped secure, using it to highlight a message of unity.

Speaking at the Oval Office, President Biden’s speech cheered his administration’s wins and warned of future hurdles for the U.S., including an oligarchy made up of a few ultra-wealthy people taking root.

Biden touted wins on the economy, climate change, and infrastructure, saying that “together, we’ve launched a new era of American possibilities.”

Still, the president said that some of the achievements might not be felt by the American people for years.

Biden’s final Oval Office address wasn’t all about the victories. He offered a warning in his parting presidential message, cautioning of a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people.

He also alerted Americans to the potential risk of a tech-industrial complex as Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power.

Bidended his address on an optimistic note, saying he still believes in the idea for which this nation stands and urged Americans to keep the faith.

“Now it’s your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame. May you keep the faith.

“I love America. You love it, too. God bless you all. May God protect our troops. Thank you for this great honour.” Biden concluded

