On Wednesday night, the outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden delivered his final address of his more than 50-year political career to the American people.

Biden began his final address, which ran under 20 minutes, by noting the ceasefire agreement and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that he helped secure, using it to highlight a message of unity.

Speaking at the Oval Office, President Biden’s speech cheered his administration’s wins and warned of future hurdles for the U.S., including an oligarchy made up of a few ultra-wealthy people taking root.

Biden touted wins on the economy, climate change, and infrastructure, saying that “together, we’ve launched a new era of American possibilities.”

Still, the president said that some of the achievements might not be felt by the American people for years. Biden’s final Oval Office address wasn’t all about the victories. He offered a warning in his parting presidential message, cautioning of a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people.