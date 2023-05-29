Biden Congratulates Tinubu On His Inauguration As Nigeria’s President

President Joe Biden of the United States has sent a congratulatory to the newly inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he becomes the 16th President of the country.

The US President in a statement issued via the White House website sent his warm wishes to the people and government of Nigeria on the swearing-in of Tinubu.

According to him, his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to continuing the work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

He added that he looks forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of the dynamic connection between the countries as

He said: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs.

“And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”