Biden Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Messi, Hillary Clinton , Others

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, on Saturday, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Argentine international footballer, Lionel Messi, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Hollywood actors, Denzel Washington and Michael J. Fox.

Others are American singer, Bono, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Chef Jose Andres, Basketball star, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, investor George Soros, and scientist Bill Nye were also honoured at the event, which was held at the White House.

The prestigious award which was considered the highest U.S. civilian honour was also presented to Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, LGBT activist, Tim Gill, philanthropist David Rubenstein, and writer George Stevens Jr.

READ ALSO:

Biden also posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom to several notable individuals, including Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights activist; Ash Carter, a former Secretary of Defense; Robert F. Kennedy, a former Attorney General and U.S.

Senator, as well as the brother of President John F. Kennedy; and George Romney, a businessman, former Governor of Michigan, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Lionel Messi was not present at the event. White House officials said the Inter Miami player had a scheduling conflict.

Share

Please follow and like us: