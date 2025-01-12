Biden Awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal Of Freedom With Distinction

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.

President Biden gave the nation’s highest civilian honor to Pope Francis on Saturday, January 11 while speaking to the cleric over the phone.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Biden who is set to leave office on Monday, January 20 canceled a trip to Rome this week, where he was due to meet Francis in person to oversee the federal response to the fires in California.

This is the first time during Biden’s four years in office that he awarded Pope Francis the medal with distinction.

The President, however, express his deep regret that he was unable to visit Rome and Vatican City to award him in person.

The two leaders discussed efforts to advance peace around the world, including Francis’ work to alleviate suffering for vulnerable communities.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the US, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

It would be recalled that, Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, chef Jose Andres and conservationist Jane Goodall, among others.

