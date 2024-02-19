Biden assures Zelensky US’ll send $60bn in aid

US President Joe Biden has assured his Ukrainian counterpart that $60 billion in military aid is on its way. The measure still needs to pass a final congressional vote, but Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky that he was confident it would be approved. Zelensky had earlier made an urgent appeal for more weapons to avoid a “catastrophic” situation in Europe. The US has blamed Ukraine’s withdrawal from the battle at Avdiivka on a lack of Congressional support. Taking Avdiivka – a gateway to the Russian-seized Donetsk regional capital in the east – is Russia’s first notable gain since they seized nearby Bakhmut in May, reports the BBC.

“Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction,” a White House statement read. Last week, the US Senate approved a $95bn (£75bn) foreign aid package – which includes $60bn for Ukraine – after months of political wrangling. But it still faces an uphill battle in the House of Representatives, where members of the Republican Party are divided on the measure.