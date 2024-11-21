Biden Approves Anti-Personnel Mines For Ukraine As US Closes Embassy Over Attack Threat

Share

US President Joe Biden has agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel land mines, a defence official told the BBC, in a move seen as an attempt to slow down Russian troop advances.

The US official confirmed to the BBC that Ukraine has pledged to use only mines that remained active for a limited period of time and would not use them in densely-populated areas.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kyiv is temporarily closed as it says it received information of a “potential significant air attack on 20 November”.

Overnight, both Ukraine and Russia reported major drone attacks Meanwhile, Ukraine has fired UK supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles at Russian targets for the first time, the BBC understands.

The UK government is not commenting on the reports but the defence secretary says “Ukraine’s action on the battlefield speaks for itself”.

It comes after it was confirmed that US-made longerrange Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms) missiles had struck targets inside Russia, days after the White House gave the green light for their use.

