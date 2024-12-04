Biden Announces $1bn For Africa During Maiden Trip

Share

President Joe Biden yesterday announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Africa during a visit to Angola, where the United States is showcasing a major infrastructure project aimed at countering China’s investments on the continent.

Biden, the first US president to visit the former Portuguese colony, met with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco earlier in the day and was scheduled to visit the port of Lobito today for an infrastructure summit.

Speaking at the National Slavery Museum on the outskirts of the capital Luanda, Biden — who hands over to Donald Trump on January 20 — said the United States was “all in on Africa” and pledged financial support.

“I’m announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts,” Biden said.

The assistance will “address food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and affected communities in 31 African countries, according to a statement from the US Agency for International Development. Southern Africa is currently facing the worst drought ever recorded across the region.

