New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Biden, Harris Spot…

Biden, Harris Spot Together After Election Loss To Trump

The outgoing President and Vice president of the United States (US), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her election loss when they observed Veterans Day together.

The two Democratic lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

It was the first time that Biden and Harris had been seen together in public since the Vice President lost last week’s election to former President Donald Trump.

READ ALSO

However, New Telegraph had last week reported that Biden had spoken to both Trump and Harris on phone following the outcome of the election.

Biden plans to host the president-elect, Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Biden honoured the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans during what was his final time speaking as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Obaseki Grants Clemency To 10 Inmates Ahead Of Power Transition
Read Next

Obaseki Bids Edo Farewell, Reflects On Achievements
Share
Copy Link
×