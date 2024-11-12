Biden, Harris Spot Together After Election Loss To Trump

Share

The outgoing President and Vice president of the United States (US), Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her election loss when they observed Veterans Day together.

The two Democratic lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

It was the first time that Biden and Harris had been seen together in public since the Vice President lost last week’s election to former President Donald Trump.

READ ALSO

However, New Telegraph had last week reported that Biden had spoken to both Trump and Harris on phone following the outcome of the election.

Biden plans to host the president-elect, Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Biden honoured the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans during what was his final time speaking as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military.

Share

Please follow and like us: