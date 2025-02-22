Share

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Saturday said former President, Joe Biden’s administration granted $2 billion to a climate group linked to high-profile Democrat, Stacey Abrams.

Speaking of the development, the environmental agency described the development as a “Scheme of wasteful” spending.

Speaking at the weekend, EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that “The entire scheme as set up is fraud, it’s wasteful, it’s abuse”.

According to the report, EPA had recently made a revelation that the Biden administration was allowing just eight entities to distribute $20 billion of taxpayer dollars at their discretion.

Included in the funds was a $2 billion grant to Power Forward Communities, a nonprofit with ties to Stacey Abrams, ex-Democratic governorship candidate.

The report said the grant seeks to “reduce impact on the climate by financing the replacement of household appliances in lower-income communities with green alternatives”.

A LinkedIn post by Ian Magruder, who works at one of the coalition’s partners – Rewiring America – stated that Abrams played a pivotal role in establishing the group.

“If you care about clean air, land and water, if you think there are some communities that have been left behind, then why aren’t you spending a dollar actually remediating that issue instead of paying off your friend,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Zeldin went on to reveal that the climate group was given only 21 days to distribute the $2 billion, and another 90 days to complete a training session called “How to develop a budget.”

“I would say that if an organization needs to take a training on how to develop a budget, one, they should be taking the training before they are spending a dollar, but they definitely shouldn’t be getting two billion (dollars),” the administrator said.

Zeldin also further noted that the EPA found a potential conflict of interest payment of $5 billion to the former director of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund under Biden.

