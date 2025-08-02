Bidemi Olaoba: Ministry Isn’t Just About Holding A Mic, It Involves Discipline

Gospel high-life singer, Abidemi Ayodeji Ogunmolu, popularly known as Bidemi Olaoba, is one of the young-talented gospel musicians making waves. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Bidemi speaks on how his talent turned his life around and his vision for the industry. Excerpts:

Last year you started the ‘In His Presence’ musical concert, what gave birth to that idea?

‘In His Presence’ officially began in 2020 as a monthly virtual worship and praise experience, birthed out of a desire to usher people into each new month with thanksgiving, joy, and reverence for God. It started from a studio setup and was streamed live via Instagram, eventually expanding to YouTube and Facebook, reaching thousands across the globe.

What began as a virtual altar soon stirred a hunger in the hearts of viewers who longed for a physical encounter. Responding to that yearning, in September 2023, we took a step of faith and hosted our first physical gathering, initially planned for 500 people. The response was overwhelming. By December 2023, we planned another physical edition for 1,500 attendees. To our amazement, over 2,000 people showed up — on a working day, and for a 7:00 AM to 9:00 am service. Many were already at the venue as early as 5:00 am, eager to be part of what God was doing. Since then, In His Presence has become a mobile altar, moving across various cities and institutions including: University of Lagos; Onikan Stadium, Lagos; University of Ibadan; Chrisland University, Abeokuta; among others.

Two years on the roll, how will you describe the impact of the concert and what other new elements are you adding in the future?

The Lord has done mighty things through this programme, it has become a consistent altar of divine encounter. The Lord has restored losses in multiple folds, many have received deliverance, His blessings have been released upon His people, those bound by all manner of addictions have been set free and also souls have been saved to the glory of God.

You are always energetic on stage, what is the secret?

The Joy of the Lord is my strength.

You seem to connect well with your band members; how important is having the right team as an artiste?

Having the right team is absolutely vital, it brings the connection; a good team understands your flow and bring about spiritual alignment.

How will you describe the Bidemi Olaoba brand, what makes you different?

The Bidemi Olaoba brand is a sound of joy, revival, and spiritual energy. It’s not just about music it’s about atmosphere, encounter, and impact. What makes the brand different is the fusion of deep Yoruba indigenous sound with contemporary gospel, laced with scripture, spontaneity, and genuine passion. It’s a blend that speaks to both the heart and the culture, engaging young and old alike.

Another key distinction is the live, prophetic, high-energy style of praise that gets people not just singing, but encountering God in the middle of the joy. We don’t just perform, we minister. We don’t just entertain; we provoke a response in the spirit. That’s the difference. It’s a sound that carries presence.

Don’t you see your breakthrough as so sudden, compared to other artistes in the industry?

No, it’s what the Lord as predestined. The Bible says in 1Corinthians 15:10 ‘But by the grace of God, I am what I am,’ and His grace towards me did not prove vain; but I laboured even more than all of them, yet not I, but the grace of God with me

How did you discover your music talent?

It started with my love for God. I’ve always had a passion for worship and being in His presence.

But honestly, it was the people around me friends and loved ones who kept seeing something in me and encouraging me to sing.

Their belief gave me confidence, and little by little, I started stepping out. From singing along with the choir as a child to leading songs, God used those simple beginnings to reveal the gift in me.

How has life been for you professionally speaking?

Life has been a journey of growth, learning, and total dependence on God. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been deeply fulfilling. Ministry isn’t just about holding a mic. it involves discipline, sacrifice, spiritual sensitivity, and managing people, time and expectations.

I’ve had seasons of intense pressure, back-to-back ministrations, travel fatigue, and times when I had to minister even while personally going through challenges. But through it all, God has been faithful. Every platform, every invitation, every testimony reminds me that this is bigger than me. it’s about being a vessel unto honour, I’ve also learned the importance of excellence from sound, to team coordination, to planning, branding and impact.

And I’m grateful for a team that believes in the vision and helps to push it forward. Overall, I would say it’s been humbling, stretching, and rewarding and I’m still becoming all that God has destined me to be

You have been able to carve a niche for yourself. What did it take you to achieve the feat?

To the glory of God, yes and it’s been a journey of obedience, consistency, and staying true to my sound. From the beginning, I knew I wasn’t called to do what everyone else was doing. I just wanted to echo God’s voice through praise, in a way that would be both spiritual and relatable especially to this generation without leaving the older generation out.

The use of scriptural chants, indigenous expressions, and energetic praise wasn’t a strategy — it was a burden. And over time, God gave it expression, acceptance, and impact. I believe that when you stay authentic to your calling and serve it faithfully, your niche will find you.

I’m grateful for the grace to be different, and for the people who have connected with that uniqueness. We’re still evolving, but I’m humbled by what God has done so far.

Did you have the premonition of going into music?

It wasn’t something I saw coming. But along the way, friends and good people around me noticed the gift and kept encouraging me. Over time, what started as simple love and passion as a child began to grow into a calling. Looking back now, I see how God was using those small moments to prepare me for something bigger.

Why did you choose gospel at the expense of secular music?

Because of my deep love for God. Music was never just a career choice for me, it’s a calling. I knew early on that my gift wasn’t just to entertain, but to minister, to point people to Jesus.

What is your assessment of the industry?

The gospel music industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole has grown tremendously. There’s a clear rise in excellence, creativity, and bold expression of faith. We now have gospel sounds that are not only spiritually impactful but also globally competitive in terms of quality, production, and presentation. I’m also encouraged by how young people are embracing gospel music again not just as listeners but as ministers, producers, instrumentalists, and others.

There’s a fire among this generation and it’s beautiful to see God using music as a tool to draw hearts back to Him.