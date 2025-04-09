Bichi Outlines Agenda For Agricultural Growth

Share

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, has pledged major reforms across agriculture, water resource management, and youth empowerment, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at a formal handover ceremony, Bichi expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the leadership of the Authority, vowing to promote food security, environmental sustainability, and youth development across Kano, Jigawa, and Bauchi States.

“This moment is not just a personal milestone—it signifies our collective commitment to national development and community well-being,” he said.

He also extended appreciation to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, whose support he described as vital to advancing the administration’s agricultural vision.

Outlining his roadmap, Bichi introduced a series of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to guide operations over the next four years.

These include a 20 percent boost in water-use efficiency through Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) and optimized irrigation systems.

He also announced plans to increase irrigation coverage from 54,000 to 240,000 hectares, aimed at raising paddy rice production from 216,000 tonnes to one million tonnes, helping to bridge the gap between millers’ demand of seven million tonnes and the current national output of four million tonnes.

He emphasized dam rehabilitation, including efforts to enhance water retention capacity through de-silting and other remedial actions.

On crop yield, the new MD projected a 30 percent year-on-year increase in productivity through the adoption of modern farming practices and improved irrigation technologies.

He also pledged to improve community satisfaction by ensuring 85 percent satisfaction among local stakeholders through inclusive planning and a comprehensive basin management strategy.

A major priority of the new administration is youth empowerment.

Bichi revealed plans to train at least 5,000 young people across Kano, Jigawa, and Bauchi States in various agricultural fields, including modern irrigation, beekeeping, horticulture, greenhouse farming, hydroponics, and fodder production.

He stressed that youth are central to unlocking the region’s agricultural potential, saying that with the right skills and innovation, they can overcome challenges such as climate change and low productivity.

The training programs, he said, would focus on technical skills like irrigation installation and maintenance, sustainable agricultural practices such as soil conservation and crop rotation, and entrepreneurship with modules in business management and market access.

There will also be a component on community engagement to promote knowledge-sharing and cooperation across diverse groups.

To strengthen the agricultural value chain, Bichi announced plans to collaborate with institutions such as the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Ministry for Livestock to support farmers and trainees across the region.

He also pledged full support for the “Every Home a Garden” initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing it as a transformative movement aligned with HJRBDA’s core mission.

He noted that the Authority will promote the initiative throughout Kano, Jigawa, and Bauchi States with a strong focus on food security, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.

Addressing staff, Bichi outlined plans for improved welfare, transparent postings, and a merit-based system aimed at boosting morale and productivity.

He stressed that cooperation not confrontation would be the hallmark of his administration, as he seeks to build trust and efficiency within the organization.

The Managing Director acknowledged the efforts of the previous leadership, assuring that while impactful initiatives would be continued, necessary improvements would be made where needed.

“Together—with government, NGOs, the private sector, and community leaders—we can build a resilient agricultural future for the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin. We are not just investing in agriculture; we are investing in prosperity, peace, and progress,” he said.

