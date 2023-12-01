Bichi, Other Committee Chairmen Will Be Meticulous In Scrutinising Budget – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon (Dr) Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians that the 2024 budget will undergo thorough scrutiny.

Agbese, who spoke in an interview with TVC on Friday, said with the likes of Hon Abubakar Bichi (Appropriations) and other Committee Chairmen, the budget will receive serious and prompt attention to meet the needs of Nigerians.

He emphasised that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th National Assembly is all about transparency and accountability – virtues embodied by the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

“The Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas had made it clear that the 10th House of Representatives was not going to be business as usual. His legislative agenda is to serve Nigeria and their welfare remains a priority,” he said.

“We came together to elect the Speaker based on his capacity to deliver. In the past, there have been issues with the budget. The House is in session at the moment to show its seriousness.

“We must agree that globally it has been tough. But in Nigeria, we have seen hope. The government is living up to its expectations.

“In the next few days, we are going to be scrutinizing every single detail in the budget. We will ensure that each figure is right and in tandem with the current realities.

“Accountability and transparency will be the watchword as it is the legislative agenda of the 10th Assembly. I’m excited about the leadership because it reflects these principles.

“We have standing committees saddled with the responsibility to oversee MDAs with the highest level of accountability and transparency.

“The chairman of Appropriations Rt Hon Bichi is a strong pillar of the House who is known for his attention to detail and meticulousness. The budget is in safe hands with him.

“We have other committee chairmen like finance, FCT, petroleum downstream, and many other distinguished Nigerians with track records and much-needed expertise to move this country forward.”