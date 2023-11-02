BIC Advocates Tech-driven Education, Launches Canvas Of Change

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has launched an education programme tagged “Canvas of Change and Masterclass” to train the teachers of the modern ways to teach and prepare their students for future in line with the trends in technology. According to the company, the programme is aimed at enhancing learning conditions in West Africa as it gathered hundreds of educators under the programme.

Stemming from its global commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025, BIC has recently launched its Canvas of Change programme in West Africa. The firm stated that the programme is to empower students, teachers, and parents to create meaningful and impactful change to make a lasting difference in generations to come, informing that it targets schools in Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

The programme kicked off in Nigeria during the weekend at a masterclass run in collaboration with renowned educators, Femi Taiwo, Opeifa Olasunkanmi, and Oluwaseun Kayode. It was focused on delivering teaching strategies, tactics, and methodologies to further support teachers to bring the best to their classrooms and inspire and empower their students especially as technology takes over the world.

Commenting on the programme, the Business Development Head at BIC Nigeria, Adeyemi Ojo, said: “We are committed to education, and have been supporting the sector for years – globally and regionally.

This year, we have partnered with experts in the field to further expand our reach and impact. We looked at what the sector needed and where we could provide expertise and support. Education remains at the forefront of what we do, and we remain committed to equipping educators with the right knowledge, skills, and methodologies to pass on to students, who will one day lead our nation.”

Also speaking, Opeifa Olasunkanmi, a teacher and Programme Coordinator for Olusunkanmi Opeifa Educational Foundation, said: “Redefining education as a gateway, not a barrier, involves mastering clear and empathetic communication through assessment and feedback.

I am immensely thrilled to collaborate with BIC to bring this initiative to life through which we aim to empower educators to make a lasting impact on the learning experience.” The Managing Director at TRACE Academia, Femi Taiwo, added: “With the fast pace of change driven by rapid digitization and globalization, young people today and tomorrow are faced with a world of work that demands a growth mindset, healthy self-awareness,

and excellent 21st Century soft skills including creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork enabling them to flourish in different endeavours. Education delivered using the right pedagogy and creative teaching methods with technology is one of the fundamental keys to equipping young people with these skills and this lies in the hands of their teachers.”