Bible Was Written By White Man – Pastor Adegboyega

Controversial Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has described Christianity as a “Social construct” imposed on Africans during colonial times, arguing that Christianity was presented by colonialists as a superior religion to control and subdue African populations.

Speaking during a recent video making waves on social media, Adegboyega linked the transatlantic slave trade to the use of Christianity as a tool for subjugation.

Adegboyega further criticised rigid religious systems, highlighting rules about marriage and social conduct that he claims were added over time, not directly prescribed in the Bible.

“The white man came to Africa and told us he was sending a bigger religion,” he said, alleging that biblical teachings on obedience and masters were manipulated to justify oppression.

He called on African youth to prioritise spirituality over religion, encouraging self-awareness, questioning, and intelligence as paths to empowerment rather than blind obedience.

The pastor urged churches to focus on transparency and educating congregants, rather than restricting access to leadership or church resources.