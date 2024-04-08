Bible Study Game Receives Praise In Abia

The Bible Verses Reciting Game (BIVREG) launch in Aba, Abia State, yesterday, attracted commendation for the contestants. The board game invented by Benedict Eke from the state is played with three dice. It allows the players to read the bible verse by verse, as it contains all the bible verses from the Old to New Testaments inside the board.

Eke explained that the game was created to allow a majority of Christian families to study the bible, and memorize it in a very exciting way that creates more interest and urge to know more. He said: “It helps in having in-depth knowledge of the bible. It is good for children, adults and everyone. “Very interesting to be used in church programs for children, youths, women and men.

“Wherever the dice fall when rolled out by an opponent, the other player or players are expected to recite what is written in that verse or search through the Bible to know it, understand and explain it. “It’ll continue like that until a specified set required to win the game is reached and the winner emerges as the best in bible knowledge and study for the day. “So, BIVREG can feature in all Christian programmes with prizes set for the winners.”