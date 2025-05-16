Bianca: The Standing Ovation Made Me Really Emotional –Erojikwe

Share

It was a rich theatrical performance this Thursday evening as ‘Bianca’, a stage play written and directed by Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe, premiered at the prestigious Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan.

A production of Duke of Shomolu Foundation, and featuring a rich array of notable thespians, including cameo appearance by celebrated singer, songwriter and music producer, Timi Dakolo, the play depicts the inspiring story of Bianca Ojukwu, wife of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, her life and role in public life, including her experiences as a beauty queen, her love story as wife of the late Ikemba, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The ex beauty queen (Miss Nigeria and Miss Inter-Continental, respectively), and Ambassador, is currently, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The play, tagged …”A beauty, her Lord and her Nation”, and featuring Emeka Uba as Narrator, Grace Okonkwo (Young Bianca), Kamila Jibril (Older Bianca), Nelson Orah (Emeka), Chief CC Onoh (Inem Bassey), Pa Amos Olutokun (Elder 1), Yemi Sodimu (Guest 2), Comfort John (Carol), Stanley Otulaka (Chuba), Sunmisola Okenla (Mark), Amara- Precious KaluKalu, and other actors, explores themes of love, courage, and resilience, particularly focusing on the relationship between the Ikemba (Ojukwu) and his Ikembress (Bianca), described as a “lord and a beauty to her nation”.

The play recounts the life and achievements of Bianca Ojukwu, highlighting her journey, dreams, struggles, and triumphs. It also brings to the fore, the romantic partnership between her and her late husband, the Ikemba, exploring the leadership qualities, family, and mutual support.

Apart from the actors who were quite impressive in the depiction of their various roles, especially ….. as Ojukwu, credits must be given the director, Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe, who is also the playwright, for such directorial brilliance.

This was quite evident from the audience response and the standing ovation, as the venue which was filled to the brim, echoed with excitement.

Among the dignitaries at the premiere include Bianca Ojukwu; His Eminence Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, the IX Eze Aro of Arochukwu Kingdom; former Member of the House of Representatives, and currently, the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike DabiriErewa, and several others.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Dr. Erojikwe noted that the play play was inspired by Joseph Edgar popularly known as The Duke of Shomolu, noting that after commissioning him to write this play, they agreed to approach it from the point of conviction.

Directorial approach and style

My style is often totally avant-garde. But with each production comes its innovative style. In Bianca we used multimedia, music, storytelling, dance, and live performances by Timi Dakolo.

How it differs from the previous plays he had written and directed

This is the first time I have had to infuse live musical performance live into the story to create a blend that does not distract. Then we combined all the production elements to have an engaging theatrical experience spanning over four decades was challenging.

The scripting came with a lot of creative ingenuity considering that the character we were to create the story on is quite influential-daughter of an ex-governor, former beauty queen, wife to Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka OdumegwuOjukwu, former Ambassador and present Minister of State Foreign Affairs, wow! Her Excellency Iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has the eye of an eagle and is a thoroughgoing critique.

She read the script page for page, line for line. She played a significant role in adding to the beauty of the story we told. Joseph Edgar’s (Duke of Shomolu) tenacity and resilience also helped us to get the story ready.

Major challenges – from writing to directing

Creating the story was quite fascinating and the challenges were not different from other works I have done. With each job comes a new experience and from the new experience comes an even different experience.

As a writer and director I have learnt that patience and grace are key factors that help in managing creative madness and artistic ingenuity.

Journey as a playwright and director, and how his background influence this work

I graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2006 with a BA in theatre Arts. During my days in the University, I was trained and mentored by Uche Nwaozuzu and Ndubuisi Nnanna in directing.

My first attempt at writing a play script was inspired by Greg Mbajiorgu in my second year acting workshop class. Years later, I served with the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) under Arnold Udoka who was the Director of Dance NTN.

I returned to UNN for my MA and PhD in Theatre and Film studies. However, my journey into the world of theatre did not start from my theatrical studies in the university, but dates back to the 80s when my mother Mrs. Ebele Erojikwe an actress herself would take me to the Arts Theatre to watch performances.

At home, my mum also ensured we had drama time during our leisure- and I was always chosen by my siblings to write and direct.

It was therefore fascinating when I found myself in the department of Theatre Arts… and it was daunting, exciting, spiritual and engaging. I have written about seven plays and directed over thirty plays.

Were there specific personal experiences or societal issues that influenced the themes in this play?

The need to celebrate the woman through her story of conviction has become necessary as part of our national story. What we did with Bianca-The Conviction, is to ensure that the story resonates with everyone in the audience.

The story of Bianca and her struggles through life to assert her voice is inspiring and the place of positive rebellion found its place in the conviction story.

How do you feel about the audience reaction after watching your play?

The feedback I got shows the audience members were enthralled. The resounding standing ovation and the glowing words of Her Excellency Iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu remains evergreen.

The play has received a rousing reception. Were there aspects of the audience’s response that surprised you?

The standing ovation made me really emotional.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced during the production, and how did you overcome them?

Most of the challenges I encountered throughout this process tested my patience. However, through acceptance, and skillful ability in letting go, trust… beginners mind, I scaled through.

What lessons have you learned from this experience that you will carry into future projects?

Patience.

What is next for you as a playwright and director? Are there any new projects in the pipeline?

Once the creative source remains burning we cannot dare to stop! Yes, there are some works in the pipeline, but the most important one for now is the play titled King Orizu- The Tale of Three Kings Written by Oluchi-Tobe Osigwe and directed by me for the 100 years celebration of Igwe (Dr) Kenneth Orizu III, Igwe Nnewi, December 2025.

How do you see the future of theatre evolving, particularly in relation to themes explored in your work?

I see myself exploring dynamic themes that encourage awareness, education, creativity, history and gender equity

Share