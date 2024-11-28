Bianca Still Member Of APGA Despite Ministerial Appointment – Ezeokenwa

Share

Sly Ezeokenwa, the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said Bianca Ojukwu who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu into his ministerial cabinet remains a member of the party.

Ezeokenwa who spoke after his court victory affirming him as the authentic National Chairman of the party on Wednesday reassured members that Bianca Ojukwu has not left APGA.

Recall that though Mrs Ojukwu is not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), she was appointed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Bola Tinubu when he reshuffled his cabinet in October.

Clarifying the misconception while fielding questions from journalists, the APGA Chairman noted that the party granted Ojukwu permission to take up the ministerial assignment.

He stated that what the president did was what he has always advocated which is for members of opposition parties to be given the opportunity to serve in Tinubu’s government.

“I called on the president and I commend him on that appointment.

“She (Bianca) is a member of APGA, she is a BoT member of the party to date, and she has not resigned her membership of the party.

“She had that appointment as a member of the party,” Ezeokenwa said.

