Bianca Ojukwu’s Ministerial Appointment Downplays Party Loyalty –Anambra APC

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the appointment of Amb Bianca Ojukwu by President Bola Tinubu as anti-party, questioning why the President did not have recourse to party loyalty.

Rising from an emergency meeting of some party stakeholders in Awka, Anambra State capital, the party described the appointment as anti-party and an attempt to kill the morale of members in the state.

Spokesman of the APC stakeholders in Awka, Chief Bunty Onuigbo, who is South East Zonal Secretary of APC and member, APC Elders Forum in Anambra State, said: “This is nothing but an act of anti-party and this is not good; what Mr President is doing is empowering other political party members at the expense of our party, the APC in Anambra State.

“We know that Mr President has the right to make appointments into his cabinet, but not without consultation with the party in the state. “Does Mr President want a mass defection of APC in Anambra to APGA? Is Mr President indirectly working for APGA in Anambra State?

“This is unheard of and highly demoralising and disgusting too; for our lead ership in Abuja to be enhancing the fortunes of other parties against us.

“We do not know why President Bola Tinubu chose to treat us his party members this way, because when they start a programme or empowerment, they will hand it over to APGA and they would brand everything APGA and take the glory.”

Onuigbo announced that the stakeholders of the APC in Anambra has made their resolution and handed it over to the state Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, to present it to the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee, in order to register their unhappiness over the appointments.

