New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Bianca Ojukwu Shares…

Bianca Ojukwu Shares Challenges As Ex-Ambassador To Spain

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and State ministerial nominee for Foreign Affairs has highlighted critical challenges faced by Nigerian embassies due to limited funding.

Speaking at the Senate screening on Wednesday, Bianca who recounted her time as Spain Ambassador said she lived in a hotel for a year due to the dilapidated state of the Nigerian embassy in Madrid.

READ ALSO:

This experience led her to undertake extensive renovations, restoring the embassy’s image in Madrid’s prestigious Galagao estate.

She urged the government to prioritize embassy maintenance, citing the need for dignified diplomatic spaces that reflect Nigeria’s global stature and support the nation’s foreign policy goals.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

VeryDarkMan Apologizes To Nigeria Police For Uniform Mix-Up In Viral Video
Read Next

Illegal Demolition: School Petitions IGP, Demands Arrest Of Agege LG Chair
Share
Copy Link
×