Bianca Ojukwu Shares Challenges As Ex-Ambassador To Spain

Share

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and State ministerial nominee for Foreign Affairs has highlighted critical challenges faced by Nigerian embassies due to limited funding.

Speaking at the Senate screening on Wednesday, Bianca who recounted her time as Spain Ambassador said she lived in a hotel for a year due to the dilapidated state of the Nigerian embassy in Madrid.

READ ALSO:

This experience led her to undertake extensive renovations, restoring the embassy’s image in Madrid’s prestigious Galagao estate.

She urged the government to prioritize embassy maintenance, citing the need for dignified diplomatic spaces that reflect Nigeria’s global stature and support the nation’s foreign policy goals.

Share

Please follow and like us: