Bianca Ojukwu Marks 31st Wedding Anniversary, Pays Tribute To Late Husband

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and widow of the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu has paid an emotional tribute to her husband on what would have been their 31st wedding anniversary.

Taking to her official X handle, the former ambassador, shared a heartfelt message to celebrate their enduring love, even in death.

The couple, who were married on November 12, 1994, shared one of Nigeria’s most iconic unions, one that bridged beauty, politics, and history.

In her post, Bianca wrote: “31 years ago, we walked down the aisle together on one of the happiest days of our lives.

“Oga m, it’s another anniversary, another beautiful reason to celebrate our union, and the beautiful bond we shared.

“The memories shine through every season, but most especially on days like this.

Ya diba. On that appointed day, our souls will be joyfully reunited, never to part again.

Happy Anniversary, My Dearest.”

Reacting to the tribute, many Nigerians have commended Bianca’s devotion and the enduring legacy of her late husband, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, revered to as the Ikemba Nnewi and Eze Igbo Gburugburu.

Ojukwu, a former military officer, statesman, and leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra, passed away in 2011 at the age of 78.

His memory continues to live on, not only through his political and historical contributions.

The couple’s marriage, celebrated in 1994, symbolized both a love story and a union of legacy.

As she marked the 31st anniversary, Bianca reaffirmed her eternal bond with the late war hero, expressing hope of reunion in the afterlife, a message that deeply resonated with admirers across the country.