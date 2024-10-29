Bianca Ojukwu: A Cultural Icon In International Politics

Share

It is not always that I agree with President Bola Tinubu, but on the two strategic moves he made just by the weekend, I cannot but agree with him and offer him my commendations. One is the reshuffling of the cabinet and the introduction of the Ministry of the Regional Development Commission.

On the international scene Nigeria’s influence is in decline. Even within the AU and ECOWAS we could neither play hard power politics nor soft power politics.

Just a few weeks ago, I was worried about our declining influence in international politics after Nigeria lost a seat at the UN Human Rights Commission. Nigeria was only able to get a few miserable votes that I will not repeat here.

I had a discussion with someone that is high up in the BAT government on how we are wasting national human assets on the altar of politics and ethnic divides.

We spoke of utilising soft power in foreign relations, and how we can deploy our very best assets to make other nations do what we want in the international arena.

The name of Bianca Ojukwu came up in that discussion, Michael Jackson also came up; we spoke of reggae and Bob Marley and Marilyn Monroe as valuable cultural icons.

Michael Jackson wasn’t just a music idol and pop star, he was arguably the most popular and influential American while alive. Hollywood and its products were America soft power tactics to co-opt the world to accept American values.

Bob Marley and his root rock reggae was Jamaica’s best export to the world. Bob Marley as a cultural icon was Jamaica’s soft power in the international arena.

Bianca Ojukwu remains the best known beauty queen in Nigeria and the most influential and successful pageant queen Nigeria has ever produced. I often imagined her as one day being Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations and how she could easily get things done.

I am sufficiently aware of Bianca’s passion for diplomatic roles, her exploits in Ghana and Spain as Ambassador and how she upgraded our relationship with the European country.

I concluded that BAT should look beyond partisanship, religion and ethnicity and get the best hands to shape our foreign policy. I feel personally fulfilled by Mrs Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu’s appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by the president.

This appointment, though short of my expectation, is nevertheless a testament to her exceptional leadership qualities and diplomatic prowess.

Bianca is a renowned Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, and the holder of several beauty pageant titles. She has been a shining example of excellence and dedication to her country.

Born on August 5, 1968, Bianca’s impressive background in law, politics, and diplomacy has equipped her with the skills necessary to excel in her new role as Foreign Affairs Minister.

A graduate of the University of Buckingham, University of Nigeria (UNN), and the Nigerian Law School. Bianca also earned a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Alfonso X el Sabio University in Spain.

Soft power is non-coercive, using culture, political values, iconic persons, entertainment industry and foreign policies to enact change

Throughout her career, Bianca has demonstrated a deep commitment to Nigeria’s development and international relations. She has served as a presidential advisor, ambassador to Ghana, and ambassador to Spain, showcasing her ability to navigate complex diplomatic landscapes.

Her experience and expertise make her an invaluable asset to the Nigerian government. Bianca’s key achievements which separate her from others and prepared her for this moment are: -Diplomatic Expertise: Served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana and Spain, promoting bilateral relations and national interests.

-Leadership Roles: Held positions as Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and a presidential advisor, demonstrating her capacity for strategic decision-making.

-Beauty Pageant Titles: Won several international pageants, including Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Africa, and Miss Intercontinental.

Bianca’s appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless efforts to promote Nigeria’s interests globally.

As a numero uno cultural icon, she is best suited for our engagement of soft power in international politics. In international politics, there are two types of power at play: Soft Power and hard power.

Soft power is the ability to co-opt rather than coerce (in contrast with hard power). It involves shaping the preferences of others through appeal and attraction.

Soft power is non-coercive, using culture, political values, iconic persons, entertainment industry and foreign policies to enact change.

In the US the music and movie industry are the soft power deployed by the US to influence the world. As noted earlier, Michael Jackson was arguably the best known American when he was alive. Bob Marley was the best known Jamaican around the world.

His music was a soft power deployed by Jamaica to make Jamaica beautiful. Bianca remains the most famous beauty queen from Nigeria.

The only woman that could tame the lion in the Late Emeka Ojukwu. As the widow of the late war lord, she radiates grace and candour. I personally cannot wait for her to write a book on what it is like living with Ikemba.

As a scholar, lawyer, diplomat and beauty queen, I imagine her playing a significant soft power role in our international politics and relations.

She will definitely get things done with ease In conclusion, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu is one of our very best cultural icons and epitome of soft power politics.

Her impressive background, diplomatic expertise, and leadership roles makes her a source of inspiration and a shining example of excellence in international politics and diplomacy.

Her new appointment is a testament of her capabilities, and we can expect great things from her.

Nigeria will be better for it because this is a woman that navigates the waves, a silent achiever and has the capacity to deliver on any assignment seamlessly.

I applaud her appointment and look forward to her playing greater roles in shaping Nigeria’s future domestic and foreign policy.

