Biafran Struggle Rested By Tinubu, Says Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator Davis Umahi, has declared that the agitation for a Republic of Biafra has been laid to rest following the inclusion of the South East geopolitical zone and the opening of socio-economic opportunities in the region under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi made the statement during an inspection tour of the ongoing Enugu–Anambra Road mega projects, addressing stakeholders, contractors, and community leaders.

He explained that the historical push for Biafran secession stemmed from years of neglect, exclusion, and underrepresentation at the federal level. “But today, that narrative has shifted dramatically under President Tinubu,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that Tinubu’s administration has deliberately bridged long-standing gaps, ensuring the Southeast’s full participation in national development. “Every sector in Nigeria now carries a visible imprint of Igbo interest,” he noted, highlighting that appointments, policy input, and infrastructural priorities now reflect true federal balance.

Umahi cited his own appointment as Minister of Works, alongside several other strategic positions awarded to Igbo sons and daughters, as evidence of this inclusion. He also pointed to life-changing projects across all Southeast states, many of which were previously considered impossible.

“When a people are fully integrated, respected, and empowered within the nation, the dream once pursued through agitation has already been achieved through cooperation,” he stated.

He further observed: “Biafra was never about breaking Nigeria; it was about being counted in Nigeria. Today, through inclusion, equity, and concrete development, Ndi-Igbo are no longer spectators in the Nigerian project, they are co-authors of its future. When justice finds a people, agitation loses its voice. When the road is finally built and the home is secured, no one needs to flee the house.”