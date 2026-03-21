‘Biafra War Affected Niger Delta Negatively Till Now’

His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, in this interview with Pauline Onyibe, says Niger Deltans should be allowed to manage their oil/gas resources. Excerpts:

Your Majesty, how do you feel that no Bayelsan has any oil well?

Yes, it’s extremely discomforting that there is nobody in Bayelsa State that has an oil well that is producing. It is unfortunate. For some reasons, the Nigerian state took the oil from the Eastern region in 1969 via decree 51.

So Gowon centralized it and has held it tight. And it would have been a little manageable if you take a thing out of, for instance, a family in a community and you put it in community management and you manage it well for the good of all. It would have been excellent.

But the Federal Government of Nigeria centralized the oil and gas exploitation and all of that and then outsourced this same oil fields to individuals, to what is called ‘Padi Padi’. Fela sang one song, Padi Padi government.

So the government took the oil wells from the people of Bayelsa State, the people of the Niger Delta, and then segmented them and gave to their friends, their relatives, their girlfriends, as some elders would want to say, to hairdressers, to people who never quite had any expertise but they did not give to us. So the Ijaw people, the Bayelsa people, were not given such oil blocks.

Where were the Niger Deltans when they were sharing these oil blocks? Is it that there was no well-known Niger Deltans in Nigeria at that time, or what happened?

A lot of us have what is called amnesia. Amnesia means you do not remember that in 1967, there was a civil war where well over three million Nigerians died.

And this civil war was fought in the creeks of the Niger Delta more than anywhere else in this country and the reason for that war is because there was a jostling for who will control oil and gas resources.

Biafran War?

Yes, Biafran war. So, all the Biafrans came to the creeks of the Niger Delta. That was how the war started. Yes, contrary to what you think. All the Biafrans left Biafra, came to all our villages.

That’s why I said a lot of people do not know. So they were all over the place, stole our chickens, stole our goods, abused our girls, abused our boys, conscripted them and all of that, took over all the oil installations.

Who are the Biafrans?

Eastern Nigerians, Igbo people. That was how the war started. Then Nigeria in responding now sent federal forces to come to the same Niger Delta, to displace the Biafrans, to take over the oil and gas facilities. So it was an oil and gas war, resource management. And the main resource which the eastern region was supposed to control was oil and gas.

Where were the owners of this oil then? Was it that there were no educated people that can fight then? What happened before that time, that these youths now started making trouble?

Nigerians came and displaced the Biafrans. And did exactly what the Biafrans did. Abused the children, abuse the women, killed the people. No shots were fired in Ijebu Ode, no shots were fired in Kaduna, no shots were fired anywhere else.

Even Enugu, there were no shots until they had done the displacement of Biafrans here. That was when they now started marching towards Enugu, because Biafrans had hoisted a flag at Enugu. So, the war was fought here.

You’re asking, where were we? We were here. We were here when Eastern Nigerians, who were not Ijaws, dominated everywhere in Oloibiri, where the first oil well was to the exclusion of the Ijaw people who were there. And so, the Ijaw people got vexed enough.

The Ijaw youths got angry and said it was enough at that time. And eventually, there was what is called the 12-Day Revolution, which was Ijaw people, well, over a hundred of them, young people, had trained to say they were going to resist this. And so, they resisted it.

Now, as they resisted it, it was Ojukwu, the governor of Eastern Nigeria at the time, who led federal forces to come and kill the Ijaw people and eventually defeated the 12-Day Revolution at Mbiama and arrested these Ijaw youths and took them for trial and sentenced most of them to death.

So, they were in jail, ready for the hangman before Gowon took over from Aguiyi Ironsi, before the war and it was Gowon that granted them pardon. So during the oil boom, the Ijaws had no benefit that was special as people that had oil. Gowon military junta was overthrown by Murtala Mohamed and then eventually by Obasanjo.

So, all through this period, note that Gowon had already centralized it. So, Obasanjo’s government was Padi Padi government. He allocated the oil blocks to members of the Supreme Military Council and beyond.

Who are the people?

Nigerians from other ethnic national- ities. They penetrated and tried as much as possible. Till now, the IYC is still not as strong as it used to be, because at the turn of every administration, you have two factions always. One from this side, one from one side and they will all be abusing each other and because other ethnic groups are interested in the way and manner IYC does its things.

Ernest Ikoli was a big influence in Nigeria as one of the first major educated journalist. He was the godfather of Awolowo, in Awolowo’s own book, which means the ideas that Awolowo perfected in the western region were all ideas that were propounded by Ernest Ikoli. So, this is what we’ve been doing. Anyway, in 1999, when Obasanjo came on board as well, it didn’t take too long when Ijaw youths prevented the LNG from exporting.

They prevented the ships from taking LNG out, because the terms were not right. So, Ijaw youths were able to ensure that at least justice must be done. Obasanjo, in trying to be pragmatic, took a boat or a plane and came over and eventually went to Bonny, to meet the Bonny people, and the Bonny people gave their reasons that they must attend to us properly. We must have basic things and we must participate, otherwise it won’t be. So, Ijaw people pushed for that.

After that, there was a meeting at government House, where Obasanjo had to meet with the Ijaw youths. Ijaw people have tried to occupy their space, in spite of a consistent effort towards emasculating them. Each time communities have tried to speak out, people have been killed.

Let me also tell you, even in this state, until after Gooduck, even to become governor, they were masterminding the appointment from the centre. So non-indigenes were managing who will become governor, who will become administrator, who will become everything here. That is what has been going on.

During Democracy?

During Democracy, even until Goodluck Jonathan emerged. It was after Goodluck now that it became we. Until then, they had determined in fact, people had to go to some sort of mecca in this country before someone can become governor here. So we were like puppets on a string.

All the major appointments. Don’t you know for twenty years of NDDC, it was like that. Do you know that in this town right now, there are over 2000 failed Projects of NDDC?

Do you know anything about the Atalla Oil Field?

What I do know is that Bayelsa State, at a point, was given a marginal and before we knew it, the Federal Government had taken it back. No, but it’s one Halkins that has it now. They went to court and they won.